Research: Global platforms now 50% of video viewing in Denmark

Global platforms continue to strengthen their position in the Danish video market. According to Mediavision’s latest analysis, international players now account for half of all video viewing in Denmark, up from 47 per cent in autumn 2025.

“The battle for viewing time in Denmark is intensifying. The equal split between global and local players illustrates how rapidly the market balance is shifting,” commented Fredrik Liljeqvist, Principal Analyst at Mediavision.

While subscription streaming services remain central to the video ecosystem, changes in viewing behaviour are increasingly driven by advertising-funded online platforms, particularly within social video. Younger audiences continue to drive this development, as social platform viewing is significantly higher among young adults.

“The Danish market is now at a pivotal stage. The structural shift towards online video and social platforms continues, increasing pressure on both local broadcasters and global streaming services alike. This development will likely accelerate new partnerships, business model innovations and potentially further consolidation across both the Danish and overall Nordic video industry,” added Liljeqvist.