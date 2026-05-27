Desbois named Telestream CEO

Telestream, a specialist in media workflow technologies, has announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Benjamin Desbois as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1st. Desbois, currently Telestream’s Chief Growth and Strategy Officer, will succeed Dan Castles, Telestream’s co-founder and longtime CEO, who will transition to Executive Chair of the Board.

Desbois has worked closely with Castles and the executive leadership team to sharpen Telestream’s strategic focus, deepen customer and partner engagement, and align the company’s portfolio around the increasingly connected needs of modern media organisations.

“Telestream has always been built on trust – trust in our people, trust in our products, and trust in the customer relationships that have defined this company for nearly three decades,” said Dan Castles, co-founder and CEO of Telestream. “Benjamin understands that foundation deeply. He knows our customers, our markets, and our technology, and he brings the leadership experience and industry credibility needed to guide Telestream into its next chapter. I am confident he is the right person to lead the company forward, and I look forward to supporting him and the team in my role as Executive Chair.”

Desbois brings more than two decades of leadership experience across the media and entertainment technology sector. Prior to returning to Telestream as Chief Growth and Strategy Officer, he held senior executive roles at Backlight, Avid Technology and Dalet, where he led commercial, product, and strategic initiatives focused on media workflows, customer transformation, and business growth. I

“Telestream has an extraordinary legacy, and I am honored to take on this role at such an important moment for the company and the industry,” added Desbois. “Dan and the team have built a company with deep customer trust and exceptional technology. As AI and cloud reshape how media is made and delivered, my focus is to build on that foundation while accelerating our innovation in intelligent, AI-driven, and cloud-native workflows, ensuring our customers have the agility and confidence they need to thrive in a changing media landscape.”

Castles will remain in his role as CEO through the July 1st transition. In his role as Executive Chair, he will support Desbois, the Board, and the executive leadership team on strategic direction, customer relationships, and long-term value creation. Telestream’s executive leadership team will continue in their current roles, ensuring continuity for customers, partners and employees.