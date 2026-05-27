Telenor unveils new organisational structure

Telenor, the Norwegian multinational telco, has announced a new organisational structure which it says will “accelerate execution and support the long‑term value creation strategy”. The changes form part of the operational excellence initiatives and financial ambitions announced at the CMD.

The changes support Telenor’s strategic priorities set out at the Capital Markets Day in November 2025. The four current Business Areas – Nordics, Asia, Amp, and Infrastructure – will be replaced with a more country-centric structure.

As part of the changes, the Nordic country CEOs will join Group Management directly, removing the current Nordic Business Area layer. This will ensure that customer, market and financial perspectives will be more closely reflected in Group‑level decision-making.

Effective from August 18th, the Group Management team, led by President and Group CEO Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer, will comprise the following members: