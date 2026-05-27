Research: 94% US Hispanic fans use social media for football content

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, kicking off on June 11th, Nielsen has compiled research on a wide range of diverse audiences for the world’s most popular sport.

In particular, the audience measurement specialist delved into the fandom details for a major growth engine of football in the US: the growing Hispanic audience.

Highlights include:

Fandom

1 out of 2 US Hispanics (first and second generation) identify as World Cup fans

47 per cent of the total US Hispanic population reports an expected increase in their interest in the World Cup over the next 18 months

Hispanic fans are 87 per cent more likely to say they have watched a World Cup qualifier match in the past 12 months.

39 per cent of Hispanic football fans are more likely to be avid MLS fans

Social Media Usage

94 per cent of first- and second-generation US Hispanic fans look to social media for football content, making them the primary drivers of the digital conversation.

US Hispanic sports fans are 38 per cent more likely to use TikTok for sports news and highlights than the general population

81 per cent of 1st/2nd generation Hispanic fans plan to engage via social media, making mobile/social strategies critical for this demographic.

Marketing to US Hispanic Fans

32 per cent of US Hispanic sports fans consider a company’s brand, product(s) or service(s) for the first time when that company sponsors an event or sport they follow

US Hispanic fans are 11 per cent more likely to buy a brand after seeing a sponsorship than the general population.

Key Asia markets



Nielsen also took an extensive look at the popularity of football in seven countries in Asia. The data reveals that the sport ranked first with adults in South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, and Indonesia, while placing second behind cricket in India and second behind baseball in Japan.

Nielsen’s research also reveals insight into the immense popularity of football with Black Caribbean and Middle Eastern fans. The data shows that Black Caribbean consumers are 52 per cent more likely to be interested in soccer than adults overall while 40 per cent of Middle Eastern and Black audiences are more likely to be interested in soccer than adults overall.

The American football fanbase has been built over decades through a series of cultural moments, each one raising the floor of viewership and passion. Hispanic fans are the cultural engine of US football fandom, with depth of connection, digital fluency, and brand loyalty that compound throughout the tournament. On a global level, football has emerged as the sport of choice in many of the largest Asian countries and remains exceedingly popular with Black Caribbean and Middle Eastern consumers.