Campaign launches to save Mometu

A new campaign has launched to save and relaunch independent streaming service Mometu, following the platform’s recent announcement that it would be shutting down.

The crowdfunding initiative seeks to secure the future of the service as a dedicated home for independent film, international cinema, cult classics and underrepresented storytelling, with plans to relaunch it as Mometu 2.0.

Supporters argue that, in an increasingly algorithm-driven streaming landscape, services like Mometu play a key role in maintaining diversity in film culture. Despite its small footprint, the platform has built a track record of backing emerging filmmakers and low-budget independent projects. Through its College Film Festival initiative, Mometu helped a college student secure funding for their first feature film, underscoring its early-stage support for new voices.

Mometu has also championed award-winning independent cinema, including Stupid Games, a Telly Award-winning feature produced on a budget of under $10,000. And more recently, Mometu premiered Alex & MOR, a sci-fi romance from first-time filmmaker Tim Glover, further reinforcing its positioning as a launchpad for debut talent and independent features.

Speaking on the campaign, Mometu President, Bryan Louzil, said: “We’ve been genuinely moved by the response since announcing the closure. It’s clear there’s a real demand for independent platforms that champion niche and genre storytelling in a meaningful way. We’re committed to doing everything we can to give Mometu a future.”

Backing the campaign are several high-profile content creators and film advocates, including classic film expert Harry Marks, alongside horror creators John LaVesque, Chunky Larry and Chuck Shaughnessy, who have joined efforts to raise awareness and rally audience support for the platform’s return.

As part of the proposed relaunch, Mometu will introduce a tiered access structure designed to keep the service widely accessible while ensuring long-term sustainability:

A free, ad-supported tier, continuing the platform’s original model

A low-cost ad-free subscription tier priced under $3 per month

An optional supporter tier for audiences wishing to further contribute to platform growth and independent film acquisition

Mometu says the model is designed to preserve its commitment to free access while creating a more stable foundation for expansion and content investment.