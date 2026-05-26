Ampere Analysis acquires PlumResearch

Ampere Analysis has announced the acquisition of PlumResearch, a specialist in global streaming audience analytics.

Founded in 2015 and based in Warsaw, Poland, PlumResearch’s 20-strong team provides streaming audience measurement and analytics through large-scale audience panels. Operating across more than 75 markets, it delivers granular, real-world viewership data at scale through its Showlabs solution. Plum’s capabilities complement Ampere Analysis’s existing datasets, and the combination of the two businesses will allow for the meshing of Plum’s audience measurement with Ampere’s market sizing, consumer behaviour, and title-level data to create connected insights across the streaming, content production, content distribution and media rights value chains.

PlumResearch has been scaled from day one to global reach with the financing and across-the-board support from its first investor, the Polish venture capital fund Tar Heel Capital Pathfinder. The announcement follows the additional news that Goldenpeak, a private equity firm specialising in high-growth business and information services, has invested in Ampere Analysis.

Richard Broughton, Executive Director, Ampere Analysis, commented: “Plum’s approach to streaming measurement is both innovative and highly practical, combining device agnostic tracking, large panels, and rich behavioural metrics to deliver practical value for media clients. Under Lukasz’s leadership, Plum has not only built impressive technology and audience intelligence capabilities, but has done so in a way that has already earned the trust of leading names across the global entertainment industry.”

Lukasz Jeziorski, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, PlumResearch, said: “From the outset, we saw a strong alignment between PlumResearch and Ampere Analysis in both our approach to innovation and our ambition for the future of media analytics. Together, we bring complementary strengths in content analytics, KPI measurement and audience-level data, creating significant opportunities for clients and the wider business.”

Michał Wrzolek, Senior Investment Director, Tar Heel Capital Pathfinder, said: “As PlumResearch’s first investor, we have had a front-row seat to an exceptional entrepreneurial journey. This acquisition by Ampere Analysis is a well-deserved recognition of the team’s achievements. It has been a privilege to support them along the way, and we could not be prouder of what they have built. We wish PlumResearch and Ampere Analysis the very best in this exciting new chapter.”

Dan Stevenson, Managing Director, Ampere Analysis, added: “Combining PlumResearch’s expertise in streaming audience measurement with Ampere’s existing capabilities will strengthen our position as a leading data and analytics provider for the global media industry. We are delighted to welcome Plum’s team to Ampere Analysis and look forward to creating new products, expanding our datasets and delivering even greater value to clients.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.