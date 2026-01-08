Amagi Media Labs IPO to open on Jan 13

Amagi Media Labs has proposed to open an initial public offering (IPO) of its equity shares of face value of ₹5 (€0.048) each on January 13th. The Anchor Investor Bidding Date is one Working Day prior to Bid/Offer Opening Date, being Monday, January 12, 2026. The Bid/ Offer Closing Date is January 16th.

The Price Band of the Offer has been fixed from ₹343 per Equity Share of face value ₹5 each to ₹361 per Equity Share of face value ₹5 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 41 Equity Shares of face value ₹5 each and multiples of 41 Equity Shares of face value ₹5 each thereafter.

The IPO comprises of a Fresh Issue of Equity Shares aggregating up to ₹8,160.00 million and an Offer for Sale of up to 26,942,343 Equity Shares by the Selling Shareholders.

The Offer for Sale includes up to 9,889,646 Equity Shares by PI Opportunities Fund I, up to 5,072,582 Equity Shares by Accel India VI (Mauritius) Ltd, up to 5,072,582 Equity Shares by Trudy Holdings, up to 3,411,792 Equity Shares by PI Opportunities Fund II, up to 3,381,721 Equity Shares by Norwest Venture Partners X – Mauritius, (collectively the “Investor Selling Shareholders”); up to 60,000 Equity Shares by Rahul Garg, up to 22,725 Equity Shares by Rajat Garg, up to 18,495 Equity Shares by Kollengode Ramanathan Lakshminarayana, up to 10,000 Equity Shares by Prem Gupta and up to 2,800 Equity Shares by Rajesh Ramaiah (collectively “Individual Selling Shareholders”).

The Offer is made in terms of Rule 19(2)(b) of the SCRR read with Regulation 31 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations. The Offer is being made through the Book Building Process in compliance with Regulation 6(2) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations wherein in terms of Regulation 32(2) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations not less than 75 per cent of the Offer shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Qualified Institutional Buyers (‘QIBs’ and such portion the ‘QIB Portion’) provided that our Company in consultation with the BRLMs, may allocate up to 60 per cent of the QIB Portion to Anchor Investors on a discretionary basis in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations (Anchor Investor Portion), of which (i) 33.33 per cent shall be available for allocation to domestic Mutual Funds, and (ii) 6.67 per cent for life insurance companies and pension funds, subject to valid Bids being received from domestic Mutual Funds, life insurance companies and pension funds at or above the Anchor Investor Allocation Price. In the event of under-subscription in (ii) above, the allocation may be made to domestic Mutual Funds, at or above the Anchor Investor Allocation Price, in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations. In the event of under-subscription or non-allocation in the Anchor Investor Portion, the balance Equity Shares shall be added to the QIB Portion (other than the Anchor Investor Portion) (Net QIB Portion).

Further, 5 per cent of the Net QIB Portion (excluding the Anchor Investor Portion) shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Mutual Funds only and the remainder of the Net QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to all QIBs (other than Anchor Investors) including Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Offer Price. However, if the aggregate demand from Mutual Funds is less than 5% of the Net QIB Portion, the balance Equity Shares available for allocation in the Mutual Fund Portion will be added to the remaining QIB Portion for proportionate allocation to QIBs.

Further, not more than 15 of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Non- Institutional Bidders (NIBs) of which (a) one third portion shall be reserved for Bidders with application size of more than ₹0.20 million and up to ₹1.00 million; and (b) two-thirds of the portion shall be reserved for Bidders with application size of more than ₹1 million, provided that the unsubscribed portion in either of such sub-categories may be allocated to Bidders in other sub-category of the NIBs in accordance with SEBI ICDR Regulations and not more than 10 per cent of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Retail Individual Bidders (RIBs) in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations, subject to valid Bids being received from them at or above the Offer Price.

All Bidders (except Anchor Investors) are required to mandatorily utilise the Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) process by providing details of their respective ASBA accounts and UPI ID (in case of UPI Bidders (defined herein) using the UPI Mechanism), in which case the corresponding Bid Amounts will be blocked by the SCSBs or under the UPI Mechanism, as applicable to participate in the Offer. Anchor Investors are not permitted to participate in the Offer through the ASBA process.

The Equity Shares of the Company are proposed to be listed on BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited, IIFL Capital Services Limited, and Avendus Capital Private Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the Offer.