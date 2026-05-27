Sky Sports: Premier League viewing up 25% YoY

Sky Sports has reported its most-watched football season ever across the 2025/26 campaign, driven by year-on-year audience growth across the Premier League, Scottish Premiership and Women’s Super League.

Premier League viewing on Sky Sports was up 25 per cent year-on-year in the first season of an expanded partnership that delivered more live matches than ever before. Across the campaign, Sky Sports broadcast 225 matches exclusively live. Audience growth continued even with multiple fixtures airing concurrently in the Sunday 2pm slot, with average match-slot audiences up by 9 per cent year-on-year.

Sky Sports was also the exclusive home of the season-defining run-in, with every Premier League fixture from 17:30 on May 9th shown exclusively live.

The final day of the Premier League season saw Sky Sports cover all 10 matches live simultaneously for the first time in the UK. An average of over 3 million in-home viewers tuned in to the May 24th Premier League coverage, delivering a share of more than 40 per cent among U35s on the day. Arsenal were already crowned Premier league champions ahead of the final day, but there was drama at the bottom of the table as Spurs bested Everton, meaning West Ham’s victory over Leeds was inconsequential, and thus the Hammers were relegated to the Championship for the first time since 2012.

Audience growth extended across Sky Sports’ wider football portfolio. SPFL viewing increased by 22 per cent year-on-year with 28 million viewer/hours, culminating in a dramatic title decider between Celtic and Hearts that delivered the league’s highest audience of the season, as Celtic won their fifth title in a row.

Meanwhile, WSL viewing increased by 16 per cent year-on-year in the first season of a new five-year partnership, which includes 118 live matches each season. The campaign concluded with Manchester City securing their first league title in a decade.