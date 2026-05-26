MPA applauds UK High Court site-blocking order

The Motion Picture Association (MPA) has applauded an order from the High Court of Justice in the United Kingdom that streamlines the process for blocking access to proven piracy services when they switch names or website domains to evade court orders.

The court’s ‘omnibus’ order marks a practical advance in the fight against digital piracy as the online piracy ecosystem becomes more automated and increasingly agile. For instance, AI tools are increasingly used to generate domains, websites, and evasive infrastructure at scale.

When an illicit domain or brand is blocked or disrupted, piracy operators often respond by quickly moving to new domains, copycat services, or rebranded websites. That constant ‘hopping’ undermines enforcement and forces rightsholders, courts and intermediaries into repetitive processes.

“This order, built on a years-long track record of safe, responsible, and effective prior orders affirms that judicial site blocking is a vital tool to protect creators and consumers from piracy-related harms while also supporting a well-functioning internet and defending democratic values,” said Karyn Temple, Senior Executive Vice President and Global General Counsel for the MPA. “We welcome the High Court’s recognition that effective enforcement must adapt to the threats posed by piracy operators, as enforcement frameworks need to be flexible and efficient enough to respond to the evolving piracy landscape. The decision reflects a balanced, evidence-based, and proportionate approach that supports faster, more scalable action against piracy while maintaining appropriate safeguards.”