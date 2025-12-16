PGA Tour Studios signs SES distribution deal

SES and PGA Tour Studios have announced an agreement to provide tournament content delivery and orchestration with SES’s hybrid IP, fibre and satellite network and the Sports Content Orchestration Enabler ( SES SCORE ) platform.

PGA Tour Studios will utilise SES’s end-to-end sports technology and hybrid infrastructure to deliver over 5,000 hours of content annually worldwide. This includes content coordination, monitoring, delivery, non-linear highlights and custom formats.

“The goal with all our coverage is to immerse fans in the action and help them feel as if they have a front row seat on the course,” commented Kate Sharp, Senior Vice President, International Media at the PGA Tour. “SES will help streamline operations, improve reliability and assist PGA Tour Studios in creating a roadmap to ensure continuous alignment with our changing content distribution needs.”

“PGA Tour Studios joins ATP Media, the NFL, and other major sports organisations in leveraging our unique SES SCORE platform and hybrid distribution capabilities,” said Michele Gosetti, VP, Sales Sports & Events and New Media Applications at SES. “The combination of our sports expertise and advanced technology provides the state-of-the-art PGA Tour Studios facility with a full operational platform to automate transmission flows, enhance monetization opportunities and simplify content orchestration.”