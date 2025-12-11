smartclip accelerates Sidekicks rollout

smartclip, RTL Group’s adtech business, has announced the release of its first portfolio of AI agents built on Sidekicks, the Group’s agentic AI platform. Fully integrated into smartx, smartclip’s proprietary SSP and adserver, these agents are now available for testing with existing smartclip clients, marking the next major milestone in the company’s rapid AI rollout.

This announcement follows two key steps earlier this year: the public launch of Sidekicks in July, outlining smartclip’s vision for agentic AI in the media industry; and RTL Deutschland’s introduction of a dedicated AI infrastructure that underpins all Sidekicks applications and ensures knowledge protection, data integrity, and operational safety.

With the release of this new portfolio, smartclip delivers the first practical, user-facing output of that strategy: intelligent, natural-language–driven agents embedded directly into smartx workflows.

“We are moving quickly, but deliberately,” said Thomas Servatius, Co-CEO at smartclip and creator of Sidekicks. “In just a few months, Sidekicks has gone from vision to infrastructure to real, usable agents that enhance the daily work of media professionals. By making this first portfolio available for client testing, we’re ensuring that our AI evolution is shaped together with the people who will use it.”

The initial portfolio includes multiple specialised agents grouped into three core intelligence categories:

Media & Quality Intelligence: Support planning and decision-making by providing internal guidance, answering organisational questions, and combining internal and external knowledge to deliver context-aware insights. Workflow Intelligence: Automate and optimise operational processes, reducing manual effort, removing repetitive tasks, and increasing the speed and reliability of complex workflows. Analytical Intelligence: Convert data into actionable intelligence through natural-language reporting, continuous monitoring, and automated analytical insights, enabling faster, more informed decision-making.

Together, these agents bring practical automation and measurable efficiency to adtech operations without disrupting existing workflows.

“Our first portfolio of Sidekicks-developed AI agents is designed to deliver measurable efficiency gains to our clients,” said Gloria Eichler, Chief Product Officer at smartclip. “By integrating them directly into smartx, we’re embedding intelligence where it’s needed most — in the actual flow of work. And this is only the beginning: these first agents mark the starting point of a broader evolution towards AI-driven automation in adtech.”