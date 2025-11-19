YouTube contributed €1bn+ to French GDP in 2024

At the YouTube Festival 2025 in Paris, Google-owned video platform YouTube unveiled figures from its economic impact report on the creators’ economy in France. Content creators and their activities have accordingly contributed more than €1 billion to France’s gross domestic product (GDP) for the first time in 2024.

The figure includes direct revenue generated from advertising on the platform, which distributes half of the amount to creators, as well as “all indirect revenues like product sales, concerts [and] brand partnerships”.

In France, more than 450 channels generate more than €100,000 per year, solely through revenue sharing.

YouTube’s creative ecosystem now represents more than 24,000 full-time jobs and 43 million French people watch the platform every month, spending an average of 52 minutes online each day. Television is the second most used viewing screen, with consumption having increased by 31 per cent in two years.

YouTube is also the number one platform for the 15-24-years-olds, ahead of TikToK and Instagram.

“YouTube is no longer just a video platform. It has become a fully-fledged economic and cultural ecosystem. Today YouTube stands out as a major player in the French audiovisual system, making a tangible contribution to the country’s GDP as well as to employment in the creation and innovation sector,” commented YouTube France Managing Director Justine Ryst, adding: “this is a symbolic milestone, a pivotal year”. For Ryst, major creators are now “producers able of producing XXL formats”.

For most of the broadcasters and producers, the platform is strongly considered as more than a hosting service but rather a real market competitor which operates without restrictions. Contrary to the US streaming platforms, no local production obligations are attached to it.

Globally, YouTube has paid out more than $100 billion to creators, artists and media companies over the past four years. It says 85 per cent of media companies consider it as an important source of revenue and 84 per cent say it helps reach new audiences.