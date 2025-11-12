Research: 38% US internet homes subscribe to sports streaming service

Parks Associates has punblished research revealing that 38 per cent of US internet households subscribe to at least one sports-specific streaming service, up from just 4 per cent in 2019.

The NFL is the most popular sport, with 82 per cent of sports viewers in US internet households regularly watching NFL content during the season.



Pure-play streaming platforms, such as Netflix and Amazon, plus hybrid agreements with platforms such as NBC/Peacock, now account for between one-quarter to one-third of the NFL’s total broadcast revenue. The data underscores how live sports streaming is reshaping the economics of leagues, teams, and media distributors.

“Sports have become the backbone of live streaming adoption,” commented Michael Goodman, Senior Contributing Analyst, Parks Associates. “The ability to deliver interactive, data-driven, and personalised experiences is changing how audiences connect with their favourite teams and leagues. Our research illustrates the huge potential for new monetisation models as engagement deepens across connected screens.”

On average, US internet households watch 4.2 different sports in season, spanning major leagues and collegiate athletics. Following the NFL, 55 per cent of US internet households watch college football, 53 per cent follow the MLB, and 46 per cent watch the NBA, with additional audiences for college basketball (36 per cent) and the NHL (30 per cent).

Other consumer research data highlights: