India: HBO Max on JioHotstar

JioHotstar and Warner Bros Discovery [WBD] have announced a partnership expansion that brings HBO Max to India exclusively on JioHotstar. Available immediately, the HBO Max hub offers a library of content from iconic brands, including HBO, Max Originals, Warner Bros Pictures, Warner Bros Television and DC Studios.

Kevin Vaz, CEO – Entertainment, JioStar, commented: “This marks a defining moment in how premium global content is accessed and experienced in India. By bringing HBO Max to JioHotstar, we are creating a unified destination for premium international content and raising the bar for quality content once again. We are combining scale, curation, quality and ease of access. This unlocks a deeper and more immersive entertainment experience for audiences nationwide.”

James Gibbons, President of APAC, WBD, added: “India is one of the most vibrant streaming markets globally, and in JioHotstar, we have a partner with unmatched scale and a deep understanding of local audiences. The launch of HBO Max exclusively with JioHotstar marks the next chapter in our long-standing collaboration, enabling us to broaden the reach of our premium brands and franchises, and build deeper connections with fans across the country.”

Subscribers in India can watch season 3 of the critically acclaimed Euphoria, with upcoming content the next installment of House of the Dragon, new series from DC Studios Lanterns, as well as the hugely anticipated eight-episode first season of the upcoming HBO Original Harry Potter series all still to come in 2026. Series available to stream immediately via the HBO Max hub, include The Last of Us, The White Lotus, The Pitt, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Succession, Dune: Prophecy, Sex and the City and Game of Thrones.

JioHotstar subscribers can also stream fan favourite Warner Bros Television series Friends and The Big Bang Theory for the first time, alongside popular titles such as The Vampire Diaries, Supernatural and The Flash. Film fans can catch the celebrated Warner Bro. slate, including the beloved collections of Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings, as well as blockbusters from the DC Universe.