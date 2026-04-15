Netflix: 5m UK viewers watched Fury vs Makhmudov

Netlfix has reported that that an average minute audience (AMA) of 5 million people in the UK tuned streamed Tyson Fury’s unanimous decision victory over Arslanbek Makhmudov at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 11th. The boxing event also attracted 200 million impressions across Netflix’s global social channels.

Just hours after the Fury’s hand was raised in London, Season 2 of At Home with the Furys premiered on Netflix.