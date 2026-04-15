Netflix: 5m UK viewers watched Fury vs Makhmudov
April 15, 2026
Netlfix has reported that that an average minute audience (AMA) of 5 million people in the UK tuned streamed Tyson Fury’s unanimous decision victory over Arslanbek Makhmudov at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 11th. The boxing event also attracted 200 million impressions across Netflix’s global social channels.
Just hours after the Fury’s hand was raised in London, Season 2 of At Home with the Furys premiered on Netflix.
Fury vs Makhmudov was Netflix’s fifth live boxing event, having previously streamed Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson, Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano III, Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford and Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua (which attacted a global audience of 33 million).
There are significant rumours that Fury v Joshua could be shown on Netflix later this year.
In May, Netflix will be entering the MMA market for the first time when Ronda Rousey takes on Gina Carano.