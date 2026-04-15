Ofcom approves VodafoneThree D2D connectivity

Media regulator Ofcom has approved VodafoneThree’s request to use satellite technology to provide calls, texts and data to standard smartphones in the UK.

Specifically, Ofcom has approved a request from VodafoneThree to amend one of the spectrum licences it holds so it can provide direct-to-device (D2D) services. This involves satellites in space beaming signals straight to smartphones, so they can make calls, send texts and connect to the internet when there is no coverage from mobile masts on the ground.

VodafoneThree is the second mobile operator in the UK to get the green light from Ofcom, after O2 launched its satellite service earlier this year.

As well as varying an operator’s licence, Ofcom noted it must also amend its handset regulations – following public consultation – to reflect this variation. The watchdog is therefore currently consulting on proposed changes to its regulations.