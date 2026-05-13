ProSiebenSat.1 Q1 revenue down €80m in Q1

ProSiebenSat.1 Group generated Group revenues of €775 million in the first quarter of 2026. This represents a decline of 9 per cent or

€80 million, which the Germany broadcasting group attributed to “a volatile macroeconomic environment”. On an organic basis – that is, adjusted for currency effects and portfolio changes – revenues declined by 3 per cent or €20 million.

Marco Giordani, Group CEO of ProSiebenSat.1 Media, commented: “We are satisfied with our performance in the first quarter, as our strategy is delivering results in a challenging market and economic environment. Overall, revenues in the relevant businesses remained close to last year’s level, with flaconi once again making a very positive contribution to organic revenue development. In addition, all relevant profitability metrics improved, while programming expenses remained almost stable compared to advertising revenues. We are driving the shift toward more agile structures and further cost efficiency, and we are consistently pursuing our portfolio strategy with a clear focus on value creation. Since the beginning of the year, we have divested companies that are not part of our strategic focus. These measures are taking effect and will further strengthen our profitability.”

Financial development in Q1 2026

External revenues of the Entertainment segment amounted to €453 million in the first quarter of 2026, down 8 per cent or €38 million on the previous year’s figure. Advertising revenues in the Entertainment segment decreased by 10 per cent, reflecting the industry-wide decline in TV advertising investment in Germany driven by a combination of cyclical and structural factors. Traditionally, the advertising market reacts at an early stage to economic developments, whereas the shift of advertising budgets from traditional TV to digital media influences the market: While TV advertising revenues in the Entertainment segment were, as expected, below the previous year, Digital & Smart advertising revenues grew by 10 per cent. This development was driven by the growth of Joyn, the successful sales of programming content on external platforms, and revenue momentum in the audio business area. The streaming platform Joyn further significantly expanded its marketable reach and achieved a 14 per cent increase in AVoD revenues. At the same time, SVoD revenues increased by 19 per cent. Distribution revenues also recorded a 4 per cent increase, independent of developments in the TV advertising market. In addition, this business area also contributes to broadening the monetisation base and strengthening overall reach.

ProSiebenSat.1 has a hybrid portfolio of linear and digital video offerings. The programming focus is on local and live content, which the Company uses to further sharpen its brand profiles and specifically differentiate itself from multinational competitors. In the first quarter of 2026, ProSiebenSat.1 Group achieved a total reach (P7S1 total video reach) of an average of around 61 million people per month in Germany through its own linear and digital channels and brands.

External revenues of the Commerce & Dating segment amounted to EUR 323 million in the first quarter of 2026.

The Group said it continues to pursue a focused and consistent cost management, which is having an increasingly positive impact on profitability. As a result, the Group’s EBITDA increased by €50 million to €44 million, with both segments contributing to the increase in earnings.