TiVo Ads partners with Tunnl

TiVo Ads, the specialist in advanced TV data and advertising solutions, has announced a partnership with Tunnl, a next-generation audience intelligence platform, to expand access to privacy-compliant TV viewership data across local and regional markets.

Through the integration, TiVo’s large-scale viewership signals will power enhanced audience insights and planning capabilities within the Tunnl Platform. The partnership enables brands, agencies, advocacy groups, and media companies to better understand how audiences engage with content across networks, formats, and geographies.

“Marketers need a more complete, reality-based view of how audiences consume television today—especially at the local level, where viewing behaviors can vary dramatically market to market,” said Fariba Zamaniyan, Senior Vice President of Global Data Monetisation for TiVo Ads. “By integrating TiVo’s deterministic, privacy-first viewership data within Tunnl’s Platform, we’re deepening the reach and utility of its ability to drive more impactful campaign activations.”

The addition of TiVo’s data significantly expands Tunnl’s coverage of local and regional programming, providing media planners with deeper visibility into how audiences actually watch TV across markets. This enhanced dataset enables:

More accurate audience composition insights across local and national programming

Improved reach and frequency modeling across linear and streaming channels

Greater confidence in media allocation decisions at the market level

For TiVo Ads, the collaboration extends the impact of its data by embedding it directly into a modern planning and intelligence workflow, enabling a wider set of advertisers to operationalise TiVo’s deterministic TV data within day-to-day decision-making.

The integration supports Tunnl’s broader mission to build a unified, connected data stack that combines historical depth, real-time signals, and scalable identity resolution.

“Adding TiVo’s local TV coverage is a major step forward in delivering a true system of record for how audiences move across media,” said Sara Fagen, CEO at Tunnl. TiVo’s scale and granularity – particularly at the local level – gives our clients a clearer, more actionable understanding of real viewing behaviour, which ultimately leads to smarter planning and better results.”

The combined capabilities reinforce both companies’ commitment to privacy-first data collaboration, enabling advanced analytics without compromising consumer trust.