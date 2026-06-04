5 signs Commonwealth Games highlights deal with TNT Sports

The free-to-air coverage will complement TNT Sports’ offering of every medal being screened exclusively live on its linear channels and streaming platform – HBO Max – with Glasgow 2026 available to watch for all subscribers, starting from £4.99 a month via the HBO Max Basic with Ads plan in the UK. The Games take place between July 23rd and August 2nd.

Scott Young, EVP WBD Sports Europe, commented: “Our partnership with 5 represents another example of TNT Sports engaging dedicated sports fans and wider audiences around the sports properties that we are privileged to showcase. By making Glasgow 2026 available to all HBO Max subscribers and highlights to 5’s audience, we will help the Games reach a broad and passionate audience across every platform, ensuring fans can connect with the event and all the moments that matter. By presenting every medal broadcast through HBO Max, extensive coverage on TNT Sports’ own dedicated channels and highlights in partnership with 5, audiences will be offered the choice and flexibility to enjoy the very best of the Games, whenever and however they choose to watch.”

Ben Frow, Chief Content Officer at 5, said: “The Commonwealth Games is one of the standout events in a fantastic summer of sport this year, and here at 5 we’re delighted to be working with TNT Sports to bring the biggest sports stars – from Adam Peaty to Amy Hunt and Dina Asher-Smith – to a free-to-air audience in the UK. We’ll be bringing extended highlights of all the action from Glasgow every day on 5 as part of a growing line up of sport.”

Phil Batty OBE, Chief Executive of Glasgow 2026, said: “The excitement for Glasgow 2026 is building and we know how much sports fans across the UK are looking forward to Games next month. We want as many fans as possible to watch and enjoy every moment. The partnership with 5 will bring Glasgow 2026 to millions of viewers for free and with subscription packages for TNT Sports starting from as little as £4.99, there are lots of ways for people across the UK to watch and experience the Games.”

Katie Sadleir, CEO of Commonwealth Sport, added: “We’re delighted to welcome 5 as our free-to-air highlights broadcaster in the UK for Glasgow 2026. Together with TNT Sports, 5 will help bring the excitement of the Commonwealth Games to audiences across the UK, showcasing the brilliant athletes, inspiring stories and unforgettable moments that make the Games unique. Fans up and down the country will be able to follow the action as competitors from across the Commonwealth take centre stage in Glasgow. With key moments and highlights available on 5, comprehensive live coverage on TNT Sports and every moment streamed on HBO Max, fans will be able to enjoy Glasgow 2026 wherever and however they choose to watch.”