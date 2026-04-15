Viant acquires TVision

Viant Technology, a specialist in CTV and AI-powered programmatic advertising, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire TVision Insights, an attention measurement provider. The deal is valued at $40 million (€33.9m).

With this acquisition, Viant strengthens its AI-powered programmatic platform by integrating TVision’s proprietary attention signals directly into its buying platform. Combined with Viant’s Household ID and IRIS_ID, TVision adds new critical signals to Viant’s Intelligence Layer, creating a continuous feedback loop where viewer engagement flows directly into planning, buying, optimising and measuring advertising campaigns.

“Every advertising platform measures its own performance today, which makes it difficult for advertisers to understand what’s actually working. With TVision, we are providing advertisers a true market-wide view of how their advertising performs, free from any platform’s self-attribution bias. While our competitors measure themselves, Viant measures the market,” commented Tim Vanderhook, CEO and Co-Founder of Viant. “Advertisers can now use attention, co-viewing and in-room signals within Viant’s AI-powered buying platform giving them unparalleled strategic advantages, including a first-of-its-kind metric: the attention-adjusted CPM.”

TVision’s nationally representative panel uses advanced computer vision and Automatic Content Recognition technology to capture genuine viewer engagement across this entire ecosystem — giving advertisers a single, independent view of attention and enabling them to optimise spend toward impressions that are actually seen.

“TVision was built to provide a more accurate and transparent view of how people engage with television and streaming content,” added Yan Liu, CEO and Co-Founder of TVision. “By joining Viant, we can bring our measurement capabilities together with real-time activation and AI-powered optimisation, helping advertisers turn attention insights into superior campaign performance.”

Transaction Details

Pursuant to the definitive purchase agreement, Viant will purchase TVision for a total consideration of an aforementioned $40 million, subject to customary adjustments and hold-backs. The consideration consists of $22.5 million in cash and $17.5 million of shares of Viant’s Class A common stock delivered at closing. The transaction is expected to close this April, subject to customary closing conditions.