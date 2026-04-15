Amazon confirms Globalstar purchase

Amazon confirmed on April 14th that it would buy satellite operator Globalstar in an agreed $11.57 billion (€9.8bn) deal.

The end result will be a rival satellite ‘direct-to-consumer’ service to that of Elon Musk’s Starlink.

The deal documents show that Globalstar will continue to serve Apple and some of its iPhones with emergency coverage. The existing 20+ Globalstar satellites will join the Amazon Leo fleet. Apple invested some $1.5 billion into Globalstar in 2024 to fund the satellite operator’s expansion, and in return holds 20 per cent of Globalstar.

The pre-Globalstar scheme for Amazon Leo covered the eventual launch of 3,236 satellites and for a service to start in 2028.

The deal is worth some $90 per share and a premium of some 31 per cent for Globalstar shareholders.

The deal is expected to close in 2027 although the FCC’s approval is seen as a given.

The message from Amazon stated: “Today Amazon.com, Inc. and Globalstar, Inc. announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire Globalstar, enabling Amazon Leo to add direct-to-device (D2D) services to its low Earth orbit satellite network and extend cellular coverage to customers beyond the reach of terrestrial networks. In addition, Amazon and Apple announced an agreement for Amazon Leo to power satellite services for iPhone and Apple Watch1, including Emergency SOS via satellite. The new capabilities are part of Amazon’s long-term vision for space-based connectivity, and Amazon plans to work with mobile network operators (MNOs) and additional partners to deliver on that vision and extend reliable, high-speed connectivity to customers, no matter where they are in the world.”