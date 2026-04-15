Sky launches Sky Smart Home

Sky has launched Sky Smart Home bringing together home tech devices and smart features in one bundle – with prices starting from £5 a month.

Sky Smart Home combines Sky’s Smart Doorbell and Chime with a new Smart Home app, bringing live video, intelligent alerts and cloud recording together in one system. From checking deliveries and answering the door remotely, to keeping an eye on pets, Sky says its service helps customers catch everyday moments while they’re away.

First introduced with Sky Protect Smart Home Insurance, Sky’s Smart Home tech is now available to buy stand-alone.

Sky Smart Home is available in two options:

Smart Doorbell with Smart Home Plan (£15 upfront and £5 monthly subscription)

Includes the Sky Smart Doorbell & Chime, paired with the Smart Home Plan subscription:

Sky Smart Doorbell and Chime with 1080p full HD camera with night vision

Live streaming and two-way talk

Bell push alerts and motion notifications

30-day cloud video recording

Video saving and sharing

Customisable activity zones

Tech support

Smart Home Bundle with Smart Home Plan+ (£20 upfront and £8 monthly subscription)

Includes everything in the Smart Home Plan, plus an Indoor Camera and access to additional features via the app. Alongside the Smart Doorbell and Chime, the bundle includes:

Indoor camera with 1080p full HD video, night vision, two-way talk

Motion notifications and 30-day cloud recording

Customisable activity zones

Scheduled and auto-arm device modes

Option to add on Sky’s compatible smart devices including leak detectors and motion and contact sensors

Customers can view activity, receive alerts and manage their devices through the Sky Smart Home app. The app makes it easy to set up new devices, adjust settings and access support, with step‑by‑step guidance and live chat with dedicated tech specialists.

Paul Sweeney, Managing Director of Sky Smart Home, commented: “Sky Smart Home is about making high‑quality smart tech more accessible. We’ve taken the features customers value most and made them easy to use, simple to manage and affordable, so staying connected to home feels effortless rather than complicated.”