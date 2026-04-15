Forecast: V to overtake LG’s webOS in Europe

Omdia forecasts that V (formerly VIDAA), the smart TV operating system developed by Hisense, looks set to overtake LG’s webOS in European shipments, signalling a major shift in the competitive balance of the smart TV market.

V’s rapid rise has been driven by the strong momentum of Hisense and its expanding footprint across Europe. The brand has significantly increased its market share in recent years, supported by aggressive pricing, growing distribution, and major global marketing moments such as the FIFA World Cup, where Hisense has been a prominent sponsor.

This momentum is translating directly into platform scale. Omdia data shows V steadily closing the gap with LG’s webOS, with shipments set to surpass it this year.

“The European TV OS market is undergoing a structural shift,” commented Maria Rua Aguete, Head of M&E at Omdia. “Chinese manufacturers like Hisense and TCL are not only gaining share in hardware, but are now scaling their own platforms, challenging the long-standing dominance of Korean players.”

While Android TV continues to lead the market – benefiting from broad adoption by brands including TCL and other local OEMs – the competitive landscape is becoming increasingly fragmented. Both LG’s webOS and Samsung’s Tizen have seen gradual declines in share as alternative ecosystems gain traction.

The rise of VIDAA highlights a broader industry trend: Chinese TV brands are increasingly overtaking Korean manufacturers in both volume and influence, reshaping the smart TV ecosystem in Europe.

“Samsung and LG have built their installed bases over the last decade, so are in tens of millions of homes already, but the Chinese vendors’ installed bases are growing rapidly thanks to their shipment growth across Europe,” commented David Tett, Principal Analyst at Omdia.

This growing fragmentation presents new challenges for advertisers and content providers. As audiences spread across multiple platforms, achieving scale requires more sophisticated, multi-platform strategies. At the same time, new entrants such as Titan OS are rapidly emerging and winning share, underlining how quickly the European TV OS hierarchy is evolving.