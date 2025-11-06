Report: Europe’s TV market resurges due to digital shift

After a period of stagnation, the European TV market is experiencing a robust recovery, driven by a profound digital transformation.

A report from Rome-based ITMedia Consulting indicates an overall market growth of 3.7 per cent in 2024 compared to the previous year. Even when factoring in inflation, real growth remains positive – the first time since 2021 – at 1.3 per cent

This growth is largely propelled by both pay-TV and advertising revenues, each up by 4.5 per cent. While licence fee revenues see only modest gains, major sporting events, such as the Paris Olympics and the Euro 2024 Football Championship, provided a much-needed boost to the market.

Pay-TV remains the dominant revenue source, holding a 45 per cent share in 2024. This sector’s expansion is linked to online components, particularly SVoD and Transactional VoD services. Streaming, especially sports and SVoD, has effectively offset the decline and stagnation of traditional linear pay-TV since 2020.

The advertising sector has surpassed its pre-pandemic levels of 2019. While linear services saw an increase – also a first since 2021 – of 0.6 per cent the surge in advertising revenues is primarily attributable to online TV advertising. Advertising on free linear TV, in contrast, continues to decline and remains significantly below 2019 levels. Conversely, online TV advertising (excluding YouTube and social media) growth is fuelled by traditional broadcasters embracing connected TV and streaming players utilising AVoD. According to ITMedia Consulting, AVoD’s share in Europe has soared from 9 per cent in 2019 to 23 per cent today.

Despite the overwhelming trend towards digital revenues across Europe, Italy presents a notable exception. In the Italian market, linear TV continues to maintain a dominant position, and broadcasters often perceive the profound changes in the sector as risks rather than opportunities.