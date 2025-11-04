Looper Insights launches Sports Visibility Tracker

Looper Insights, the leading CTV merchandising analytics platform, has announced the launch of its new Sports Visibility Tracker, a first-of-its-kind solution enabling sports streamers, broadcasters, and rights holders to verify campaign compliance, measure performance, and optimise live event promotions across connected TV devices in real time.

According to Deloitte’s 2025 Sports Media Outlook, over 74 per cent of sports fans now watch live events primarily through streaming apps, with Connected TVs accounting for more than 60 per cent of total sports viewership minutes, making on-screen merchandising the new front line for fan acquisition. Yet, until now, no one had true visibility into when and how their sporting events were being promoted.

Built on Looper Insights’ proprietary MPV (Media Placement Value) framework, the Sports Visibility Tracker monitors campaigns before, during, and after major sporting events. It verifies that promotions are compliant, accurate, and timely ahead of each game, then delivers live data throughout game day, complete with highlight reels of wins, misses, and competitor activity. The service provides clients with visual evidence and actionable insights to fix errors in real-time and refine their promotional strategies for upcoming games.

Francesca Pezzoli, VP Marketing at Looper Insights, said: “In sports streaming, visibility is a zero-sum game; every second on the home screen is a second your competitor doesn’t have. Our Sports Visibility Tracker turns what was once guesswork into a measurable, repeatable process, giving teams and platforms the clarity to act fast, justify spend, and win attention where it matters most.”

Key Benefits of Looper Insights Sports Visibility Tracker:

Real-Time Visibility and Global Reach: Track every live sports promotion as it appears on Connected TV homepages across hundreds of devices and 25+ countries, exactly as fans see it.

Track every live sports promotion as it appears on Connected TV homepages across hundreds of devices and 25+ countries, exactly as fans see it. Game-Day Proof: Receive visual confirmation of how and where sporting events were promoted, complete with screenshots and analysis after each fixture.

Receive visual confirmation of how and where sporting events were promoted, complete with screenshots and analysis after each fixture. Competitor Benchmarking: See how your visibility and Media Placement Value (MPV) stack up against other leagues, broadcasters, and platforms.

See how your visibility and Media Placement Value (MPV) stack up against other leagues, broadcasters, and platforms. Actionable Insights: Real-time alerts integrate with your live operations, helping teams resolve issues quickly and deliver a seamless viewer experience. Receive reports and recommendations to optimise strategy and boost fan engagement.

Real-time alerts integrate with your live operations, helping teams resolve issues quickly and deliver a seamless viewer experience. Receive reports and recommendations to optimise strategy and boost fan engagement. Campaign ROI Measurement: Quantify how your Paid media spend drives Earned visibility and return on promotion.

Quantify how your Paid media spend drives Earned visibility and return on promotion. Real-Time Alerts: Stay agile with instant notifications when promotional placements need correction or updates.

The launch of Looper’s Sports Visibility Tracker is supported by insights from a newly released report, The Thanksgiving Playbook 2025, which reveals last year’s biggest winners and missed opportunities in sports and entertainment promotions across CTV. To see who topped the leaderboard in 2024 and how platforms can secure visibility this year, download the report here.