Report: Connectivity driving media consumption in Africa

PwC has relesed its Africa Entertainment and Media Outlook—Perspectives Report 2025–2029.

The outlook provides detailed insights into how technological advancements, consumer behaviour shifts, and market dynamics are driving growth and transformation across Africa’s entertainment and media (E&M) sector. Outperforming global averages, South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria lead the continent’s growth, with Nigeria showing particularly strong momentum at an 11.2 per cent growth rate in 2024.

Key findings:

Resilient African markets in a shifting global landscape

South Africa is the most established market in Africa, with projected growth at a 3.5 per cent CAGR.

Nigeria remains the fastest-growing E&M market in Africa, with projected growth at a 7.2 per cent CAGR through 2029.

Kenya is home to the fastest-growing internet advertising market in the world, with a projected CAGR of 16 per cent.

Mauritius emerges as an E&M market beginning to show digital momentum, with a projected CAGR of 2.2 per cent.

Connectivity drives media consumption

Internet connectivity in South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria continues to expand, driven by mobile access and rising demand for digital services—with Nigeria reaching over 107 million internet users.

Video content in South Africa accounts for over 76 per cent of all data usage.

In 2027, 5G subscription technology across South Africa is expected to surpass 3G subscriptions in terms of adoption and usage.

Africa’s E&M industry shows strong digital-driven growth