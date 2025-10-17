Analysis : NFL expands ad reach in sports

iSpot, the cross-platform TV ad measurement company, has released additional findings from its analysis of national linear TV advertising in the US during Q3 2025, particularly surrounding top programmes and networks for reach, and their continued consolidation around live sports and news.

While the NFL and college football are fixtures as some of TV’s top programmes for ad impression delivery, both still managed to expand reach in Q3 2025. The NFL saw TV ad impressions grow by over 12 per cent year-over-year, while college football climbed by more than 16 per cent. Spend also increased in kind during football games: The NFL’s estimated national TV ad spend rose by 9.7 per cent year-over-year, and college football was up 22.5 per cent.

This report is a precursor to a cross-platform report on creative, audience and outcomes and cross platform trends due later this October.

Additional Macro Findings:

Continuing a theme around live programming, news-related programs (including morning shows) accounted for nine of the top 20 spots by TV ad impressions, with most ranked higher year-over-year as well.

QSR brands are a fixture on streaming, but the industry also leans on high-reach programming; with QSR being the most-seen brand category during six of Q3’s top 10 programs for reach.

Ad impressions during Spanish-language programming increased from 4.4 per cent of TV to 4.7 per cent year-over-year, with Univision leading the way at 10 per cent more reach vs. Q3 2024.

But top syndicated programming still has staying power as well – shows like Law & Order: SVU, The Big Bang Theory and NCIS grew reach year-over-year in Q3, and were three of just seven programmes total to account for 1 per cent or more of TV ad impressions.

Programmes by Share of TV Ad Reach (HH)

Networks By Share of TV Ad Reach (HH)



