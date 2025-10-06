Combined spending on new sponsorship deals and renewals across the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 has reached $1.1 billion (€0.94bn) only three months into the 2025/26 football season, according to analysis from Ampere Analysis.

The report breaks down which sectors and brands are fuelling growth and where momentum is stalling.

Sector shifts: share of newly signed or renewed deals (vs 2024/25)



While some sectors are new to football league sponsorship in Europe, others are familiar logos. Some are investing more, while others are spending less. Ampere has analysed them and compared new or extended deals signed for the 2025/26 season against those for the 2024/25 season. The figures represent the proportion of all new or extended deals.

Going up

Financial Services is up six percentage points to 16 per cent.

Drinks rise two percentage points to 10 per cent.

Automotives and Vehicles increase by two percentage points to 7 per cent.

Consumer Goods lift four percentage points to 7 per cent.

Sports Apparel & Equipment grew three percentage points to 6 per cent.

Going down

Construction drops three percentage points to 3 per cent.

Heavy industry falls three percentage points to 3 per cent.

Food decreases by two percentage points to 2 per cent.

Professional Services reduces by two percentage points to 2 per cent.

New entrants and deal momentum

Just three months into the 2025/26 season, trading, foreign exchange services, household goods, and luxury clothing companies have already signed more new sponsorship deals than the entire 2024/25 season.

The total annual sponsorship spend across the top five European football leagues and participating teams was $5.4 billion at the start of the 2025/26 season.

First-time sponsors (new to European football since 2021/22) account for 53 per cent of all newly signed deals for 2025/26. Notable newcomers include Robinhood, the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo, BYD, Vodafone, Visit Maldives, Louis Vuitton, and Stanley 1913.

Ampere estimates that Adidas has increased its spend on kit supplier deals by over $100 million for the 2025/26 season, cementing the German sportswear brand as the highest-spending sponsor across the five European leagues. The brand accounts for 11 per cent of total spend across the five leagues, up from 9 per cent during the 2024/25 season. Nike – the second biggest spender – accounts for 6 per cent (down from 8 per cent).

On average, 76 per cent of sponsorship spend across the five European leagues comes from international investors (companies headquartered outside the league’s home markets). In the Premier League, Serie A and Ligue 1, that international share has grown year-on-year.

Ed Keppie, Senior Analyst at Ampere Analysis, commented: “Sponsorship is an important revenue stream to clubs and leagues tackling stagnating media rights revenues. Banking $1 billion on new sponsorship deals in the first three months of the 2025/26 is a huge positive for the industry and indicates that many brands view European football sponsorship as a viable solution in the face of challenging macroeconomic conditions. With first-time sponsors now driving over half of new deals, our data suggests the European football sponsorship market’s health is not only holding up – it’s broadening.”