Sky Sports reports record weekend viewership

The September 27th-28th weekend was the most watched in Sky Sports history as 8.8 million viewers tuned in to a line-up of live action from the Ryder Cup, Premier League, EFL, WSL, SPFL and Bundesliga as well as rugby league, tennis and NFL.

Central to the weekend was the 2025 Ryder Cup which created history on and off the course with a record-breaking 5 million viewers tuning in to watch Team Europe edge out Team USA across the three days of the tournament. Average viewing of this year’s showdown across Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event was up 45 per cent on the 2023 Ryder Cup.

On the evening of September 28th, one in four TV viewers were watching the dramatic end to the singles, including more than 40 per cent of under-35s. The audience peak just after 22.00 for the tense finale was the highest ever for golf on Sky Sports, eclipsing the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah and Rory McIlroy’s Masters win in April, which remains Sky Sports’ most-watched single day.

Ryder Cup interest extended beyond linear as Sky Sports social channels generated 55 million total views across all platforms, up 66 per cent from 2023. Digital engagement saw 12.4 million page views across Ryder Cup week on the Sky Sports app and skysports.com, and the Sky Sports Golf podcast topped the trending chart on Apple Podcasts over the weekend.

Chief Sports Officer, Jonathan Licht, commented: “The Ryder Cup weekend always delivers high drama and this year was no exception with extraordinary twists and historic victory for Team Europe. Record audiences tuned in to watch the thrilling action from Bethpage Black, and the Premier League, WSL, Championship, Super League, NFL and more. The results we’ve seen across linear, social, and digital this weekend show how the biggest sporting events really are the best of entertainment, and the exceptional teams at Sky Sports help make them truly unmissable for fans.”

Events on Sky Sports over the record weekend included:

Saturday 27th September

· Ryder Cup: Day 2

· Premier League: Nottingham Forest v Sunderland, Spurs v Wolves

· Championship: Coventry City v Birmingham City, Wrexham v Derby County

· WSL: Arsenal Women v Aston Villa Women

· Bundesliga: Borussia Monchengladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt

· Super League: Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

· WTA Tour: China Open

· ATP Tour: Japan Open

Sunday 28th September

· Ryder Cup: Day 3

· Premier League: Aston Villa v Fulham, Newcastle United v Arsenal

· SPFL: Livingston v Rangers

· WSL: Liverpool Women v Man Utd Women, Man City Women v London City Lionesses

· WTA Tour: China Open

· ATP Tour: Japan Open

· NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers v Minnesota Vikings (NFL Dublin), Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons v Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Rams v Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens