Ofcom investigates BT over information request breaches

Media regulator Ofcom has opened an investigation into BT concerning iys compliance with requirements imposed under information request notices, issued under section 137A of the Communications Act 2003. The investigation relates to information provided by BT’s entities, EE and Plusnet.

In December 2023, Ofcom issued EE and Plusnet with a formal notice under the Act, requiring the provision of information to enable Ofcom to carry out its statutory functions to further the interests of consumers in communication matters and to inform Ofcom’s 2025 Comparing Customer Service Report. This notice requested a range of data concerning the experience of customers who have entered into an agreement or placed an order for Fixed Voice and/or Fixed Broadband services.

Ofcom reports that evidence suggests the responses of some BT entities may not have complied with certain requirements imposed under section 137A, in that some of the information provided in response to the Notices may not have been complete and/or accurate. The watchdog’s investigation will examine whether there are reasonable grounds for believing BT has failed to comply with its statutory duties in relation to Ofcom’s information requests.

Ofcom advised it will publish an update in due course.

Responding to the news Alex Tofts, broadband expert at Broadband Genie, said: “Ofcom has the power to fine BT up to 10 per cent of its relevant annual turnover. For a corporation of BT’s size, with revenues exceeding £20 billion, this could theoretically reach into the billions. However, historical suggests that for information-sharing failures, any fine would be much more modest, though still significant. It is worth noting that in Ofcom’s 2025 Comparing Customer Service Report, Plusnet actually led the industry with 91 per cent overall satisfaction, while EE also performed above the market average. Accuracy in these statutory reports is essential, they create the benchmarks and offer insight for Ofcom to spot industry trends.”

“While these reports are vital benchmarks for the UK’s largest providers, they do not capture the entire market. When reviewing a broadband deal, we advise customers to look beyond the ‘big names’ in the study and consider smaller, independent alt-nets that typically offer superior customer service.” added Tofts.