FUEL TV on Prime Video TV

FUEL TV has announced its FAST Channel has launched on Prime Video in the US, bringing its action sports programming to many more customers nationwide.

“Launching on Prime Video represents another major step in our US growth strategy,” commented Fernando Figueiredo, President & CEO of FUEL TV. “This expansion allows us to connect with a broader audience at a time when both FUEL TV and action sports are experiencing unprecedented global momentum, especially as we look ahead to the continued evolution of the Olympic movement.”

With this addition, FUEL TV continues to accelerate its distribution across digital platforms, following its recent debut on The Roku Channel.

Don Meek, FUEL TV’s Chief Content Officer, said: “we offer a dynamic mix of live events, original series, documentaries, and films, delivering over 400 hours of live action sports events annually alongside a deep library of more than 5,000 hours of content spanning over two decades. From Skateboarding, Surfing, and Snowboarding to BMX, Mountain Bike, Motocross, and emerging disciplines, FUEL TV provides a 24/7 fully programmed viewing experience that goes beyond simple content aggregation”.

“This expansion comes at a pivotal moment for action sports globally — particularly in the US — as five of the six core disciplines covered by FUEL TV are now part of the Olympic programme. With the Games heading to Los Angeles in just two years, we’re seeing a significant surge in mainstream visibility and fan engagement,” added Gene Pao, General Manager, North America at FUEL TV.