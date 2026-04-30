Azim vs Claggett live on BBC

Adam Azim will face Steve Claggett live and free-to-air on BBC Two & BBC iPlayer on May 30th at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, giving fans across the UK the chance to watch one of boxing’s brightest stars on the BBC.

At 23 years of age, Azim (14-0, 10 KOs) is widely regarded as one of the most exciting talents in world boxing. Having won and defended the European Super Lightweight Title, the British-Pakistani boxer is now on track for world title success.

Returning to Wembley, where he announced himself on the world stage last year with a statement win over former world champion Sergey Lipinets, Azim will now test himself against another tough, experienced opponent as he closes in on world honours.

Claggett (40-8-2, 28 KOs) steps in following the withdrawal of Gustavo Lemos. Azim and Lemos were originally scheduled to meet in January, but the bout was postponed after both fighters suffered injuries in training, with Lemos later withdrawing from the rescheduled contest.

Claggett, from Calgary, Canada, is a seasoned operator and former world title challenger, who went the distance with Teofimo Lopez for the WBO World Super Lightweight crown in 2024.

Azim commented: “This is another big step forward for me on my journey to a world title. I’m excited to be headlining live on the BBC in front of a massive audience. I always want to be involved in entertaining fights, and on May 30, I’m going to give the fans a night to remember. Steve Claggett is a tough, experienced fighter, he gave Teofimo Lopez his toughest fight, and that’s exactly the kind of challenge I want. I’m ready to put on a great performance and show everyone why I’m destined for the top.”

Claggett said: “I’ve spent my entire life working towards an opportunity like this. I’m grateful and excited to be coming to the UK to fight Adam Azim. I know Adam is a good, young boxer, and I’ll be preparing for the very best version of him on the night. I’ve put in the hard work, I’m already in great shape, and on fight night I’ll be ready to show the UK fans what I’m all about.”

The fight is part of BBC’s broadcast deal with BOXXER.

BOXXER Founder & CEO Ben Shalom, said: “This is a really important fight for Adam Azim as he continues to close in on a world title challenge. Steve Claggett is a proven, world level operator who will bring the best out of him. Fighting free-to-air on the BBC gives Adam a huge platform. Millions of fans across the UK will be able to watch him in action, and this is exactly the kind of fight that will showcase his talent and take him to the next level.”

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of Sport at the BBC, added: “Adam Azim is one of the most exciting rising stars in world boxing, and we’re delighted to bring him to audiences across the UK free-to-air on the BBC. With his explosive style and ambition to reach the very top, this is a fantastic opportunity for viewers to follow his journey towards a world title. We’ll have full coverage across BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, and our digital platforms – this is one not to miss.”