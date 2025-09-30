Research: Content overlap now common on US VoD platforms

Insight from Ampere Analysis shows that US streaming platforms are increasingly sharing catalogues across platforms. In July 2025, 39 per cent of US titles (67,000 of 172,000) appeared on two or more services, compared with 13 per cent in the UK and 8 per cent in France over the same period.

The high rate of non-exclusivity in the US VoD market is driven by AVoD platforms’ push to build content scale, premium players seeking to monetise library assets for additional revenue, and a broader impetus to share content in a crowded market.

Key findings include:

Across the US streaming landscape – including paid-for subscription services and pure-play ad-funded platforms – 67,000 movies and TV seasons were available on at least two different services in July 2025. Non-exclusivity is significantly lower in the major European markets at just 13 per cent in the UK and 8 per cent in France.

Titles simultaneously available on at least three different VoD platforms rose from 9 per cent in 2020 to 21 per cent in 2025.

SVoD remains more exclusive than AVoD, but consolidation is pushing catalogues to converge. Of shared titles, 43 per cent span SVoD+AVoD (representing 29,000 titles) and 12 per cent span multiple SVoD services (8,300 titles).

After Amazon closed Freevee and absorbed much of its content into Prime Video, Prime Video’s exclusive share fell from 41 per cent (August 2023) to 24 per cent (July 2025).

The formation of Warner Bros Discovery increased overlap in the HBO Max and Discovery+ SVoD catalogues. By July 2025, 51 per cent of HBO Max’s catalogue was simultaneously available on Discovery+.

Content overlaps are also growing among unaffiliated SVoD pairs. In Aug 2020, 14 per cent of Peacock’s library was on Prime Video; it’s now 35 per cent.

Rahul Patel, Principal Analyst at Ampere Analysis, commented: “The higher degree of non- exclusivity within VoD catalogues reflects the maturity of the US market. Platforms understand that new Originals and flagship franchises drive subscriber retention, while the longer tail is less central — freeing it to be licensed elsewhere for extra revenue.”

AVoD: Where content overlap intensifies

45 per cent of shared titles overlap between AVoD platforms. The largest pairs in July 2025 were Tubi and The Roku Channel (23,600 titles) and Tubi and Plex (21,700).

Large libraries and non-exclusive licensing are central to the ad-supported VoD model, where scale drives essential viewer engagement.

This rise in non-exclusivity is also seen in higher-value premium assets, defined as those with an Ampere Critical Rating score of 60 or above out of 100. Of these, 41 per cent are on more than one platform, up from 31 per cent five years ago and slightly ahead of the overall market.

When it comes to shared genres, Crime & Thriller accounts for 19 per cent of shared titles compared to 16 per cent of all titles. Horror over-indexes at 5 per cent of shared content versus 3.6 per cent overall.

Vintage content still appeals. Titles released between 2010 and 2019 make up 43 per cent of shared content. Those released between 2020 and 2025 account for 28 per cent.

Patel added: “The high rate of non- exclusivity in the US VoD market is not only driven by the prevalence of a long tail of content. Co-exclusive deals for premium titles — such as recent deals between Netflix and HBO, and Disney and AMC — show that higher-value content is also shared. Europe hasn’t achieved the same level yet, but new broadcaster–streamer pacts — for example, ZDF and Atresmedia with Disney+, Netflix with TF1, and Amazon with France Télévisions — point to similar dynamics emerging.”

