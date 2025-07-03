Prime Video to stream France Télévisions content

On the heels of the distribution deal between TF1 and Netflix , French PSB group France Télévisions has announced an agreement with Prime Video to have its content streamed on the platform. Whereas the contract between TF1 and Netflix will become operative in 2026, the France Télévisions/Prime Video deal is effective immediately. The deal also includes an advertising clause.

Around 20,000 items from the france.tv digital platform are becoming available to all Amazon customers in France. They can access the live feed of France 2, France 3, France 4, France 5 and franceinfo, as well as preview, replay and exclusive programmes.

Dedicated sections are also given to popular content such as daily soap Un si grand soleil, entertainment show Drag Race and game show Intervilles.

“With this new distribution deal, our group is taking a historical step to strengthen the availability of the public service offering and allow people to discover the richness of france.tv into a new environment,” commented FTV president Delphine Ernotte Cunci. “We are delighted to have concluded this agreement and to be able to make the extensive catalogue of France Télévisions available to all our Prime customers in France. We are constantly looking for new ways to expand the offer of quality content to our customers and to confirm Prime Video as the number one destination for entertainment,” added Christophe Deguine, Managing Director of Prime Video in France.

Along with the content part, all advertising campaigns carried on the france.tv platform and monetised by France Télévisions’ advertising arm will also be streamed on Prime Video.