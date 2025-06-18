Netflix, TF1 distribution deal

Starting in summer 2026, all Netflix members in France will be able to watch TF1 channels and on demand content from TF1+ directly on Netflix.

This distribution partnership will see TF1 Group’s popular services – both live channels and on-demand content – available to Netflix members in France as part of their existing subscription, without having to leave the service. Audiences will benefit from Netflix’s discovery experience to watch scripted dramas such as Broceliande and Erica, soaps such as Demain nous appartient and Ici tout commence, unscripted franchises including Koh Lanta and The Voice as well as major live sporting events.

These titles will complement Netflix’s wide range of content — from French hits such as Lupin, Nouvelle École and Ad Vitam to global juggernauts such as the upcoming Squid Game Season 3, Stranger Things Season 5 and Wednesday Season 2.

TF1 and Netflix have long worked together as creative partners, including on co-productions such as Les Combattantes, L’Agence and Tout le bleu du ciel. This new partnership will provide audiences in France with new ways to access TF1 programming and offer Netflix members in France even more variety and choice.

“This is a first-of-its-kind partnership that plays to our strengths of giving audiences the best entertainment alongside the best discovery experience,” said Greg Peters, co-CEO of Netflix. “By teaming up with France’s leading broadcaster we will provide French consumers with even more reasons to come to Netflix every day and to stay with us for all their entertainment.”

“I am delighted about this new partnership with Netflix, with whom we have already established strong relationships through ambitious co-productions in recent months,” added Rodolphe Belmer, CEO of TF1 Group (pictured, right, with Peters at Cannes Lions). “As viewing habits shift toward on-demand consumption and audience fragmentation increases, this unprecedented alliance will enable our premium content to reach unparalleled audiences and unlock new reach for advertisers within an ecosystem that perfectly complements our TF1+ platform.”

According to Paolo Pescatore, TMT Analyst at PP Foresight, this is a move that was widely expected sooner rather than later, and makes perfect sense given its direction of travel. “It is pivoting towards a platform for entertainment, and it was only a question of time before we saw typically big hits being streamed on the platform,” he suggests. “Everyone wants to work and distribute with Netflix. It is the undisputed market leader and paved the way for others. While rivals grapple to understand streaming and continue to figure out what to do with legacy businesses, Netflix remains one step ahead. Free-to-air broadcasters have got no choice but to either collaborate with each other as a final resort or partner with a streamer,” he adds.

!It is a win win for all parties. For free-to-air broadcasters, it gives them a new lease of life, for Netflix a broad range of programming and for users reduce fragmentation by having more in one place.”

“This is the start, and we will now see a chain reaction with others looking to replicate this deal,” he predicts.

“Others call it a streaming war, but Netflix holds the crown, and the other pretenders have a long way to go,” he concludes.