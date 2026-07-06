Norway: Fifty5Blue extends TV meaurement contract

Fifty5Blue has been selected by Norway’s leading broadcasters and media owners to continue its role as the provider of the country’s official TV and Online Video audience measurement, following a competitive tender process.

The new contract will take effect from 2028, delivering a cross‑media measurement system that provides a single, independent and transparent view of audiences across broadcast and streaming.

The new service will combine in-home and out-of-home measurement to provide a complete view of audience behaviour. It will include a nationally representative panel of approximately 3,000 individuals for core measurement, alongside a dedicated out-of-home panel of around 1,500 individuals, enabling measurement across locations and devices.

The solution will be underpinned by an upgraded technology stack, including Fifty5Blue’s People Meter and out-of-home measurement solutions, ensuring a future-ready approach to audience measurement as viewing behaviours continue to evolve. Fifty5Blue will also continue its partnership with Médiamétrie to deploy its portable RateOnAir meter that enables measurement of viewing exposure outside of the home.

John Richard Hewitt, Chair of the Steering Committee for the TVOV measurement and Head of Audience Measurement at TV 2, commented: “A joint TV measurement provides figures you can actually trust. That is why it is so important for us to have entered into a contract with Fifty5Blue for the next generation of TVOV measurement. It ensures that the industry operates with one independent, transparent and comparable source of truth for viewing across channels and streaming. This builds trust in the viewing figures and provides advertisers with a solid basis for their investments. The process has been thorough, but the result demonstrates the value of the detailed work that has been carried out. We are pleased to have finalised this solution with Fifty5Blue, which delivered the strongest proposal in the competition.”

Patrick Béhar, Global CEO of Fifty5Blue, added: “Norway is one of Europe’s most advanced television markets, and we are proud to continue as its trusted measurement partner. This new agreement is not simply a renewal, it represents a meaningful upgrade in how audiences will be measured, combining Fifty5Blue’s latest meter technology with Médiamétrie’s RateOnAir solution to deliver a more complete picture of viewing, wherever it happens. We look forward to building on what we have already achieved together.”