Survey: APAC piracy rates continue to decline

The Asia Video Industry Association’s Coalition Against Piracy (CAP), in partnership with YouGov, has released the findings of its 2026 consumer survey examining video piracy across eight Asia-Pacific markets, which found that 44 per cent of consumers continue to access pirated content, down from 46 per cent in 2025. Singapore leads the way with the lowest incidence of piracy at 25 per cent, down from 38 per cent in 2025. Piracy rates however remain particularly prevalent in Vietnam (56 per cent), Indonesia (51 per cent), Malaysia (49 per cent) and the Philippines (48 cent).

Concerningly, the survey revealed that many consumers remain unaware of the personal risks associated with piracy. Despite widespread evidence linking piracy services to malware, credential theft, scams and other forms of cybercrime, only 40 per cent of respondents across the region identified cybersecurity threats as a consequence of piracy. The findings suggest that many consumers continue to view piracy primarily as a content issue rather than a potential cybersecurity threat affecting them personally. The impact of piracy on both consumers and the content industry also remains significant. The survey showed an increase in piracy users cancelling at least one legitimate subscription service as a result of using piracy services.

The research also highlights an opportunity for conversion to legitimate services. 73 per cent of piracy users said they would pay for legal content in some form if piracy services were unavailable, while 42 per cent said they would consider subscribing to paid streaming services. The survey further reinforces the effectiveness of site blocking measures. In markets where blocking orders are in place, more than half of respondents in Indonesia and Vietnam who were aware of blocked piracy services reported that they had either stopped using or significantly reduced their use of those services.

Matt Cheetham, General Manager of CAP, said: “While it is encouraging to see piracy levels continuing to trend downward, and the decline in Singapore is testament to a number of successful piracy prosecutions and regular site blocking actions, the survey highlights a troubling disconnect between consumer behaviour and consumer awareness. Too many people still fail to recognise that piracy services can and do expose users to malware, fraud, credential theft and other cybersecurity risks.”

“Piracy is not a victimless activity,” he asserted. “It harms legitimate businesses, undermines investment in creative industries and can put consumers themselves at risk. The findings show there is still considerable work to be done to improve awareness, strengthen enforcement and encourage consumers to choose safer, legitimate services.”