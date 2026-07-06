Millions of households are considering switching away from traditional broadband providers as consumers increasingly seek better value, stronger service and greater flexibility, according to new research released to mark Broadband Independents’ Day on July 4th.

The national awareness campaign, led by the Independent Networks Co-operative Association (INCA), celebrates the role independent broadband providers – known as altnets – play in delivering faster, better-connected communities.

Research commissioned by INCA found that one in 10 customers of major broadband providers are considering switching to an independent provider – equivalent to around 2.5 million households nationwide.

The findings also suggest that independent providers are outperforming larger rivals on customer satisfaction, with 76 per cent of altnet customers saying their broadband offers good value for money, compared with 68 per cent of customers of major providers. Nearly two-thirds (65 per cent) say smaller providers care about their customers, compared with just 41 per cent for national providers.

Community Fibre reveals many Londoners feel trapped in expensive contracts and are actively searching for better alternatives. A survey of 2,000 adults found that more than half of Londoners (51 per cent) are currently tied into a contract or subscription they believe is too expensive, while one in five say their broadband costs more than they would like. The findings come as separate research commissioned byreveals many Londoners feel trapped in expensive contracts and are actively searching for better alternatives. A survey of 2,000 adults found that more than half of Londoners (51 per cent) are currently tied into a contract or subscription they believe is too expensive, while one in five say their broadband costs more than they would like. Among those unhappy with their broadband, 17 per cent say the service or quality is not as good as promised and 11% cite poor customer service as a key reason for dissatisfaction.

Despite these frustrations, a third (33 per cent) say they are put off switching because it feels like too much hassle, but when it comes to broadband, there is a simple solution.