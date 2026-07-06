Survey: 1 in 5 Londoners feel they’re overpaying for broadband

Millions of households are considering switching away from traditional broadband providers as consumers increasingly seek better value, stronger service and greater flexibility, according to new research released to mark Broadband Independents’ Day on July 4th.
The national awareness campaign, led by the Independent Networks Co-operative Association (INCA), celebrates the role independent broadband providers – known as altnets – play in delivering faster, better-connected communities.
Research commissioned by INCA found that one in 10 customers of major broadband providers are considering switching to an independent provider – equivalent to around 2.5 million households nationwide.
The findings also suggest that independent providers are outperforming larger rivals on customer satisfaction, with 76 per cent of altnet customers saying their broadband offers good value for money, compared with 68 per cent of customers of major providers. Nearly two-thirds (65 per cent) say smaller providers care about their customers, compared with just 41 per cent for national providers.
The findings come as separate research commissioned by Community Fibre
reveals many Londoners feel trapped in expensive contracts and are actively searching for better alternatives. A survey of 2,000 adults found that more than half of Londoners (51 per cent) are currently tied into a contract or subscription they believe is too expensive, while one in five say their broadband costs more than they would like.
Among those unhappy with their broadband, 17 per cent say the service or quality is not as good as promised and 11% cite poor customer service as a key reason for dissatisfaction.
Despite these frustrations, a third (33 per cent) say they are put off switching because it feels like too much hassle, but when it comes to broadband, there is a simple solution.
One Touch Switching lets customers move provider by simply signing up with the new one, who then handles the entire transfer — including cancelling the old service. This removes the need to contact multiple providers, cuts down admin and delays, and helps ensure a smoother, quicker switch. It also protects customers from paying for overlapping services and provides added reassurance through compensation if issues occur.
The research also found that 62 per cent of Londoners are unsure exactly how much they spend on contracts and subscriptions each month, while a quarter (25 per cent) are actively looking for cheaper alternatives.
Demand for better value extends beyond broadband. More than half (54 per cent) would prefer to combine services such as broadband, mobile and TV if it helped them save money, while 29 per cent are currently looking for a cheaper broadband deal and one in five are seeking a better mobile phone contract.
Peter Rampling, Chief Commercial Officer at Community Fibre, said: “It’s obvious that people want the best value, service and transparency from their broadband provider. Yet many don’t realise they have a choice beyond the traditional national providers. Broadband Independents’ Day is an opportunity to shine a spotlight on providers like Community Fibre, delivering exceptional service and value to households and businesses in the capital. At Community Fibre, we’re proud to offer London’s fastest and best full fibre broadband network and we strive to make it as affordable as possible, to keep London online.”