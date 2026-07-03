Spain sets date for DTT UHD transition

Spain’s DTT transition towards UHD has taken a significant step forward after the Ministry for Digital Transformation and Public Service opened a public consultation on a draft resolution setting out the timetable and technical framework for the next phase of the country’s DTT evolution.

The consultation, which remains open until July 17th, outlines a major reorganisation of national DTT multiplexes that will pave the way for UHD broadcasting using DVB-T2 technology and require viewers to retune their TV receivers.

Under the proposed roadmap, two key dates have been identified. The first change will take place during the early hours of November 3rd, when Spain’s public broadcaster, RTVE, reorganises capacity on the RGE1 multiplex. The main transition is then scheduled for November 5th, before 08:00 CET, when the new UHD broadcasting structure is expected to come into effect.

From that date, RTVE, Atresmedia and Mediaset España will begin operating UHD simulcasts of their existing HD services on the national RGE2 multiplex using DVB-T2.

According to the draft resolution, RTVE will be allocated half of the multiplex capacity, allowing it to broadcast La 1 UHD alongside a second UHD channel. Atresmedia and Mediaset España will each receive a quarter of the available capacity, expected to be used for Antena 3 UHD and Telecinco UHD respectively.

The move represents the practical launch of the first phase of Spain’s DTT technology roadmap established under Royal Decree 250/2025, which aims to introduce UHD services while improving spectrum efficiency through DVB-T2.

The changes extend beyond the introduction of UHD services. Atresmedia and Mediaset España will temporarily consolidate five HD channels each on the MPE2 and MPE3 multiplexes respectively, ceasing transmissions on the capacity they currently occupy on MPE5.

Meanwhile, broadcaster Radio Blanca will transfer its DKISS service from RGE2 to MPE5, where it will continue broadcasting in HD.

The same multiplex will also accommodate La Sép7ima, the new national free-to-air channel being launched by Servicios Integrados Entretenimiento Televisivo. The company was awarded Spain’s latest national DTT licence earlier this year following a competitive tender process.

To minimise disruption, all broadcasters affected by the multiplex reorganisation will be required to launch information campaigns from September 8th onwards. Channels moving to RGE2 will also have to inform viewers about the introduction of UHD services and any actions required to continue receiving broadcasts.

Although the draft resolution focuses primarily on the technical reconfiguration of multiplexes, the Ministry has already indicated that the changes will need a nationwide retune of DTT receivers. The proposal also allows Spain’s competition regulator the CNMC to reuse existing service identifiers where technically feasible in order to reduce disruption for viewers during the transition period.

The November changes form part of the first phase of Spain’s DTT modernisation strategy. This initial stage introduces UHD services on RGE2 and reorganises the RGE2 and MPE5 multiplexes while allowing temporary carriage arrangements for HD services.

A second phase, envisaged under the Government’s broader technical plan, will eventually migrate all Spanish DTT multiplexes to DVB-T2 regardless of coverage area. Once completed, each multiplex will be capable of carrying up to four UHD channels.

While the timetable remains subject to final approval following the public consultation process, the draft resolution provides the clearest indication yet that November 2026 will mark the beginning of Spain’s large-scale transition to UHD terrestrial television, bringing new technical standards, a new national channel and another nationwide retuning exercise for viewers.