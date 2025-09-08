Spain: Disney+, Atresmedia content deal

Starting this September, Disney+ customers in Spain will gain access to a curated selection of Atresmedia content, under the Atresplayer label, as part of their subscription, in the latest addition to Disney+’s European broadcaster partnerships. This integration agreement will see Atresplayer have its own distinct space on Disney+ and feature more than 300 hours per year of their content produced in Spain, which will be regularly updated.

Karl Holmes, general manager for Disney+, EMEA commented: “Atresmedia consistently delivers popular, must-watch Spanish content including some of the country’s finest original productions. Adding hundreds of hours of Atresmedia shows to stream on Disney+ is great news for our customers in Spain. This deal also reflects our broader commitment to supporting local broadcasters across Europe including our recent collaboration in the UK with ITVX and ZDF in Germany. We’re focused on bringing the very best, local stories to our customers, alongside our extraordinary slate of original Disney+ series such as recent hit Ladrones: la tiara de Santa Agueda and global hit movies and shows like Lilo & Stitch and FX’s The Bear [pictured]”.

Javier Bardají, CEO of Atresmedia added: “This pioneering and unprecedented agreement with Disney+, one of the largest international streaming platforms, consolidates the leadership of Atresmedia and Atresplayer, reaffirming the success of their innovative content strategy. It allows us to expand the reach of our productions, promoting Spanish talent and culture. Disney and Atresmedia share the quality and ambition of their content, as well as the care of their brands. It was only logical that we would meet,”

“This commitment has been part of our model and philosophy for decades and has allowed us to achieve international successes such as Gran Hotel, La Casa de Papel. Velvet, El Tiempo entre Costuras’, Vis a Vis, Veneno, Alba or Entre Tierras, which have left their mark and paved the way for the rest of the sector. That is why this alliance also strengthens Atresmedia as the engine and benchmark of our industry and confirms atresplayer as the leading Spanish platform and local hero in our country, with a trajectory of continuous growth,” continued Bardaji

The agreement grants Disney+ co-exclusive rights to a wide range of Atresmedia productions, reinforcing its commitment to Spanish-made content and expanding its entertainment offering. For Atresmedia, it marks another milestone in its successful global distribution strategy and highlights the international appeal of its productions.

From September, Disney+ will feature atresplayer originals such as Mar afuera (premiering September 14th), hit shows such as La Voz and Tu cara me suena, and popular Antena 3 series including La Encrucijada and Sueños de libertad. Classics such as the aforementioned Vis a Vis, Física o Química and Aquí no hay quien viva will also be available.