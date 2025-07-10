ITVX, Disney+ announce content sharing deal

The Walt Disney Company and ITV have announced an initiative to carry each other’s streaming services, in the form of a promotional selection, billed as a ‘Taste of ITVX’ and a ‘Taste of Disney+’ respectively. Starting on July 16th, a curated, and regularly refreshed selection of shows and movies from Disney+ and ITVX will be available to viewers on both platforms.

Disney+ customers in the UK will be able to stream some of ITV’s most popular scripted and unscripted content including the multi-award-winning drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office, espionage thriller Spy Among Friends, selected seasons of the reality hit Love Island, drama favourites such as Endeavour, Vera and the debut season of Karen Pirie, coinciding with the second season premiere on ITVX, Olivia Attwood’s immersive series Price of Perfection, as well as entertainment formats like The 1% Club. ‘A Taste of ITVX’ will be available to all Disney+ customers at no extra cost.

At the same time, ITVX viewers will be able to stream a rotating rail of Disney+ content. The selection in the coming months includes the first seasons of FX’s The Bear (pictured), Lucasfilm’s Andor and Only Murders in the Building, to selected series of reality titles including The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and The Kardashians, plus family favourites including Lilo and Stitch: The Series and Phineas and Ferb. ‘A Taste of Disney+’ will be available to all ITVX viewers at no cost, and ad free on ITVX Premium.

The agreement builds on the evolving relationship between Disney and ITV. ITV is the free-to-air home for Disney+’s Renegade Nell, and the forthcoming Under the Bridge, whilst ITV Studios is the producer behind hit Disney+ shows including Rivals (Happy Prince), Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes (Etta Pictures in association with KDJ Productions), and the return of Britain’s original dating series Blind Date (So TV & Stellify Media).

Joe Earley, President, Direct-to-Consumer, Disney Entertainment, commented: “We are proud of this innovative collaboration with ITV, which will allow us to bring Disney+ customers some of the UK’s favorite and buzzworthy shows and encourage ITVX viewers to discover some of Disney+’s award-winning series and blockbuster films.”

Kevin Lygo, Managing Director of Media and Entertainment, ITV, added: “Disney are fantastic partners with a brilliant breadth of content. This mutually beneficial alliance allows us to show our complementary audiences a specially selected collection of titles, regularly updating, that gives a flavour of the range in our respective offerings. For us, this deal means even more great content for viewers on ITVX, and even more opportunity for viewers to find and enjoy our distinctive titles and services.”