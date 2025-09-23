Australia: HBO Max scores bumper debut quarter

Data from research firm Roy Morgan shows streaming video service HBO Max, which launched in Australia on March 31st (then known as just ‘Max’), has captured an audience of 851,000 Australians aged 14+ in its first full quarter online (April – June 2025).

A look at the broader market for SVoD shows 17.6 million Australians (76.9 per cent) watched a streaming video service in an average four weeks in the 12 months to June 2025, up 452,000 (+3 per cent) from a year ago.

The leading streaming video service is again Netflix with 14,339,000 viewers (63 per cent of Australians) in an average four weeks – more than double any single other streaming video service.

The contest for second is tight between Disney+ with 6,474,000 viewers (28 per cent) just ahead of Prime Video with 6,464,000 viewers (28 per cent) and Stan on 5,097,000 (22 per cent). In fifth place is DAZN’s streaming service Binge with 2,754,000 viewers (12 per cent).

Awareness of HBO Max is even more impressive with 9,201,000 Australians aged 14+ (40 per cent) aware of the new streaming service after just over three months in the market.

In addition, Roy Morgan’s research into the overall subscription video on demand market shows HBO Max is already the 14th most used service behind heavyweights such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Stan, Binge, Kayo Sports, Paramount+, YouTube Premium and Apple TV+.

Analysis of who is using HBO Max shows over a quarter of HBO Max users are in the AB Quintile (26.6 per cent), higher than all other leading streaming services such as Prime Video (25 per cent), Disney+ (24.2 per cent), Binge (23.3 per cent), Netflix (22.6 per cent), and Stan (21.8 per cent).

Roy Morgan CEO Michele Levine says HBO Max has attracted an affluent audience base of nearly 1 million Australians in its first three months in the market, noting: “HBO Max launched in Australia at the end of March, amidst a highly contested Federal Election campaign, and has made a large impact during its first three months by attracting a viewing audience of over 850,000 in its first full quarter (June quarter 2025).”

“A striking feature of the HBO Max audience is the affluence of those already using the service. The average household income of a HBO Max viewer is A$127,000 (€71,000), six per cent higher than the average, while 26.6 per cent of HBO Max viewers are in the top AB socio-economic quintile – a higher share than any of the leading streaming services. The HBO Max audience skews younger with over half (53 per cent) either Millennials or Gen Z (effectively those aged under 45) while the valuable audience of women aged 25-34 are over-represented in HBO Max’s audience share.”

“Perhaps most importantly for future growth of the service is that awareness is high – over 9.2 million people (40 per cent of Australians aged 14+) are aware of HBO Max – a pool of potential subscribers more than 10 times larger than the current user base,” concluded Levine.