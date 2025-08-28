Report: AI goes mainstream with US teens

Precise TV, the contextual video ad tech platform driving business outcomes for brands, has released its third annual Precise Advertiser Report: Teens & Youth (PARTY), a report analysing input from a proprietary panel of US teens aged 13-17 and their parents. A cross-generational teen panel spanning late Gen Z and early Gen Alpha (Gen Z/A), PARTY evaluates how these teens consume content, engage with ads, and now increasingly use artificial intelligence tools in everyday life.

“While AI adoption is on the rise and impacts the way people interact with search, YouTube remains the top gateway through which teens consume content and take action,” said Christian Dankl, Co-Founder & Co-CEO at Precise TV. “This year’s PARTY delivers critical insights that power our PACE measurement engine, underpinned by our proprietary AI solution. PACE gives brands an unmatched view into how Gen A and Gen Z teens are gaming, using AI, and watching YouTube – and how those behaviors influence both them and their parents, ultimately driving real-world purchasing decisions.”

Insights from this year’s PARTY report include:

AI Has Arrived for Gen A and Gen Z Teens

69 per cent of US teens now use AI platforms, and that number is climbing. ChatGPT (83 per cent) and Google Gemini (67 per cent) lead the pack, with usage driven by schoolwork, creativity and content creation.

Nearly half of teens use AI for social media and video content, surfacing a new generation of creators and curators powered by generative tools. Additional top uses for AI:

YouTube Reigns Supreme Across Screens and Spheres of Influence

91 per cent of teens watch YouTube, the most popular platform among all formats (up from 77 per cent from PARTY 2024).

84 per cent watch on mobile, and nearly a third co-view content with a parent.

YouTube Shorts continue to challenge TikTok for short-form dominance, especially among teen boys.

Gaming, music videos, and comedy are the most-watched YouTube content genres.

From Co-Viewing to Co-Shopping: The YouTube Effect

YouTube drives more pester power than any other platform: 18 per cent of teens saw their most recent “buy request” ad on YouTube vs 12 per cent on TikTok.

Ad impact is generationally shared: 67 per cent of parents and 38 per cent of teens recall seeing their last purchase-driving ad on YouTube.

Gaming Trends

Gaming continues to be a cultural cornerstone for US teens, with 77 per cent watching others play video games, most often on YouTube (91 per cent). Titles like Minecraft, Fortnite and creators such as MrBeast dominate their watch lists.

Teens’ Outsized Influence on Family Spending

Beyond their own wish lists, teens exert significant sway over household purchase decisions. From clothes (61 per cent) and food (53 per cent) to electronics (38 per cent) and even vacations (37 per cent), their preferences shape family spending. Combined with YouTube’s unmatched ad recall among both teens and parents, these insights underscore why the platform remains a critical touchpoint for brands.

“This report is a must-read for media buyers in every major ad category from retail and entertainment to tech and CPG,” said Denis Crushell, Chief Commercial Officer at Precise TV. “With YouTube leading teen attention, and teens influencing purchases far beyond their own wish lists, the data makes a compelling case for brands to rethink their video strategy. The insights in this report empower advertisers to target with precision, plan with confidence, and capture measurable outcomes across the platforms and moments that matter most.”

The 2025 PARTY survey was conducted with 1,000 US teens (ages 13–17) and their parents. The report also provides demographic breakouts (e.g., age, gender) and media/advertising insights across video, gaming, social, mobile, and retail behaviours.