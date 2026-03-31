Sky Sports signs MVPW rights deal

Sky Sports and NOW have announced a multi-year partnership with Most Valuable Promotions’ (MVP) to become the UK and Ireland home of MVPW, the new year-round global platform for women’s boxing from MVP, showcasing the sport’s most elite female fighters with championship bouts on every card.

The deal will see Sky Sports exclusively broadcast two all-female MVPW fight nights in the UK annually beginning with MVPW-01, the inaugural global event of MVPW, taking place at London’s Olympia on April 5th.

MVPW-01 will feature four back-to-back world championship fights, headlined by a double main event with MVP’s British champions, ‘Sweet’ Caroline Dubois (12-0-1, 5 KOs, pictured) vs Terri ‘Belter’ Harper (16-2-2, 6 KOs), a 10-round women’s championship bout for the unified WBO and WBC lightweight world titles, contested at 135lbs. In the second main event, MVP and England’s unified super bantamweight world champion Ellie Scotney (11-0) will face Mexico’s WBA world champion Mayelli Flores (13-1-1, 4 KOs) in a 10-round undisputed super bantamweight championship bout contested at 122 lbs.

Sky Sports will also show selected MVPW US fight nights, beginning with MVPW-02 on April 17th from the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden, with unified junior lightweight champion Alycia Baumgardner defending her titles against South Korea’s Bo Mi Re Shin in the main event, contested over 10 rounds with equal rules, three-minute rounds. Shadasia Green will make a 10-round defense of her unified super middleweight world titles against former light heavyweight champion Lani Daniels in the co-main event. The event will stream on ESPN in the US.

Sky Sports’ Chief Officer UK & Ireland, Jonathan Licht, commented: “This agreement with MVP underlines Sky Sports’ ambition to showcase the very best in women’s boxing to sports fans and new audiences. As the UK and Ireland’s biggest investor in and broadcaster of women’s sport, we are proud to be part of the momentum women’s boxing is enjoying and adding the sport to our unrivalled line-up. 2026 is set to be a huge year yet again for women’s sport with the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on home soil as well as the Solheim Cup, WSL and more, all live on Sky Sports.”

Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul, co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions, added: “This partnership with Sky Sports marks a major milestone for MVPW and women’s boxing globally. Through MVPW, we are committed to delivering meaningful opportunities for fighters while producing premium events that expand the global reach and commercial potential of women’s boxing. Bringing two premium all-female MVPW events to the UK and Ireland each year, starting with the historic MVPW-01 on Sunday, April 5th at London’s Olympia, is exactly what we envisioned when we launched this platform. We have the best female British boxers in the world and Sky Sports is the perfect home to showcase the elite talent and championship-level action that defines MVPW. Together, we’re committed to continuing to elevate women’s boxing to the main stage it deserves, delivering unforgettable nights for fans across the UK and beyond.”