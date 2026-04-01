ITV acquires Up The Jammers docuseries

ITV Sport will follow Barrie Drewitt-Barlow’s dive into the world of football, in new series Up The Jammers coming to ITV4 and ITVX this April. The entrepreneur has purchased Essex-based Maldon and Tiptree Football Club in a mulit-million pound deal, and the cameras have followed every step of the journey in his first year of ownership.

Drewitt-Barlow, by his own admission, knows nothing about football as he hands over the reins to his husband, Scott, but the successful businessman knows how to win. The six-part series, produced by TwentySix03, follows Barrie and Scott’s pursuit to take the Isthmian League North Division team to the grand heights of the English Football League within four years.

Barrie Drewitt-Barlow commented: “We didn’t get into football to play it safe, we got into it to build something big, and ITV is the perfect platform to bring that story to life. Nothing has been hidden. The pressure, the decisions, the ambition, the ups and downs, it’s all there. This is the reality of football ownership, unfiltered, and people are going to see exactly what it takes to try and take a club to the next level.”

Richard Botchway, ITV Sport Assistant Commissioner, said: “We are excited to bring this special fly on the wall documentary series covering the highs and lows of football ownership to a free-to-air audience on ITV. The characters, high stakes and pressure of non-league football shine through. There is never a dull moment at Maldon and Tiptree Football Club.”

Antonia Hurford-Jones and Duncan Gray, Executive Producers of TwentySix03, added: “Barrie and Scott’s takeover and transformation of Maldon and Tiptree Football Club and its effect on the local community is nothing short of magical. And we are very grateful to them and everyone at the club for allowing us to tell the inside story “