Watching rugby in the UK: TV and streaming options

Rugby’s broadcast rights are spread across more platforms than ever, making it genuinely difficult to find a given fixture without doing some research first.

Whether you’re dipping into an international game or tracking your club through the season, here’s a straightforward guide to the current landscape.



Free-to-Air Coverage

The Six Nations remains the most accessible competition on the calendar, with every match available free in the UK.

BBC and ITV share the fixtures, with ITV broadcasting all England fixtures, along with every France and Ireland home game, while the BBC covers Scotland and Wales home matches.

Both broadcasters stream their respective games via BBC iPlayer and ITVX, with registration and a TV licence required but no subscription fee.

TNT Sports

TNT Sports covers the Investec Champions Cup and the Autumn Nations Series, but is better known as the dominant force in domestic club rugby, broadcasting PREM Rugby.

It holds the rights to through to the end of the 2030/31 season, broadcasting 90+ live matches per season, including the play-offs and final determined by the Gallagher Premiership table.

Fans can access TNT Sports through a discovery+ subscription or as an add-on via Sky, Virgin Media, BT, or EE.

Sky Sports

Sky Sports has a narrower rugby footprint than TNT, but holds the rights to one of the sport’s most anticipated events.

It broadcast every match from the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, including all three Test matches.

Sky Sports is available through a traditional subscription or via NOW, which offers a more flexible day pass option for around £14, useful for watching a single fixture without a long-term commitment.

Premier Sports

Premier Sports covers the United Rugby Championship, featuring clubs from Ireland, Wales, Scotland, Italy, and South Africa, as well as France’s Top 14 and Pro D2.

From the 2025/26 season, free-to-air URC coverage on BBC Wales, S4C, and BBC Northern Ireland has been roughly halved, making a Premier Sports subscription increasingly necessary for Welsh and Northern Irish fans.

Women’s Rugby

Premiership Women’s Rugby is growing steadily, and now has meaningful broadcast coverage across multiple platforms.

TNT Sports broadcasts the first-pick fixture each round, one match per round goes to BBC Sport, and the remaining two are streamed live on YouTube. This makes it one of the most accessible leagues in the domestic calendar.

Finding Fixtures

With rights split across so many broadcasters, sites like WheresTheMatch.com and RugbyPass are useful for tracking what’s on and when.

Broadcast deals shift regularly, so it’s worth checking listings at the start of each season rather than assuming coverage stays with the same channel year to year.