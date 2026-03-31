Disney+ signs content deal with Italy’s Rai

On the heels of announcing a content deal with Spain’s RTVE, streaming platform Disney+ has further bolstered its international content slate through a new deal with Italy’s state-owned public broadcaster Rai.

The agreement will see Disney+ add series including Il Collegio, Braccialetti rossi, Mina Settembre, L’amica geniale, Un passo dal cielo Màkari, and Francesca Fagnani-hosted talk show Belve (pictured) within a dedicated collection on the platform.

“This collaboration with RAI will bring Disney+ customers in Italy an even broader selection of incredibly iconic local shows,” commented Karl Holmes, general manager, Disney+ EMEA. “RAI has a deep connection with viewers, an extraordinary decades-long heritage of high-quality storytelling, and we are proud to bring them to our audience on Disney+. Building on over 40 years of Disney and RAI working alongside each other in Italy, this initiative also aligns with our approach to working with free‑to‑air broadcasters across Europe, helping them bring their stories to wider audiences while giving Disney+ customers more extraordinary local entertainment and more ways to enjoy the shows they love.”

Rai joins a group of free-to-air broadcasters that Disney+ is working closely with across Europe, from Atresmedia and the aforementioned RTVE in Spain to ITVX in the UK, ARD and ZDF in Germany, and SIC in Portugal.