Data: Netflix, Prime Video neck and neck in Spain

Spain’s leading streaming platforms remain locked in battle, with the latest figures for February 2026 highlighting both the stability of the market and the enduring dominance of major operators in the country. Despite slight declines across most services, on-demand consumption continues to hold a firm position among audiences, according to the Dos30’ report, based on data from Kantar Media.

Netflix has retained its position at the top of the market for the second consecutive month, achieving a penetration rate of 74.4 per cent. However, it faces a close challenge from Prime Video, which stands just behind at 74.1 per cent, effectively placing the two platforms in a statistical dead heat. At a notable distance, HBO Max and Disney+ follow with 32.6 per cent and 30.5 per cent respectively, both experiencing modest declines compared to the previous month.

Movistar Plus+ ranks fifth with a 23 per cent penetration rate, while RTVE Play reaches 20.1 per cent, maintaining its position as the leading free platform despite a significant drop in usage.

Meanwhile, other streaming players like Atresplayer recorded a 13.6 per cent penetration rate, followed by DAZN at 12.4 per cent. SkyShowtime reached 10.9 per cent, while Pluto TV rounded out the Top 10 with 8.6 per cent.