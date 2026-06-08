Queen’s Club championships on Samsung TV Plus

Tennis fans across the UK will be able to watch sporting icon Serena Williams compete at the Queen’s Club championships live and exclusively on the Tennis Channel, available subscription-free on Samsung TV Plus.

Following confirmation of Williams’ participation in the tournament, Tennis Channel will be the only broadcaster in the UK showing all of Williams matches live from Queen’s Club.

The Queen’s Club Championships run from June 8th-21st, featuring both WTA and ATP competition from one of sport’s most historic grass-court events ahead of Wimbledon.

Chris Gregory, Head of Content Development at Samsung TV Plus, commented: “Serena Williams is one of the most iconic athletes in sporting history, and her appearance at Queen’s is a landmark moment for tennis fans. We’re delighted that Tennis Channel on Samsung TV Plus will be the exclusive destination in the UK to watch her matches live and free, giving audiences unparalleled access to one of sport’s greatest competitors as she returns to the grass-court season. This reflects Samsung TV Plus’ continued expansion into live sports, as we invest in premium live events that bring fans closer to the action, and strengthen our position as a leading, subscription-free streaming destination for sports content.”