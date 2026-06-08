Eurovision Sport expands onto FAST services

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has expanded distribution of its free streaming platform, Eurovision Sport, onto FAST services in the UK, marking the latest phase in the organisation’s digital growth strategy and taking a further step in widening access to its live sport offering.

The UK rollout across Free Live Sports (FLS), Plex, Amazon Live and Samsung TV Plus, represents Eurovision Sport’s first FAST deployment, with additional opportunities currently being explored across Europe and beyond.

The platform, which launched in 2024, streams thousands of hours of live and on-demand coverage free-to-watch, complementing coverage from EBU Member public service broadcasters while giving wider visibility to sports, athletes and competitions that can often be underserved in pay-TV ecosystems. By expanding onto FAST, Eurovision Sport aims to extend the discoverability of Olympic and emerging sports beyond traditional broadcast and app environments, creating new opportunities for public service media partners, federations and rights holders to engage audiences at scale.

Alan Fagan, Managing Director, Eurovision Sport, commented: “This is about much more than just launching a channel on another platform. FAST distribution allows us to place free sport directly into environments where audiences are already spending their time and increasingly discovering content. Eurovision Sport was built to complement the broadcasts of our EBU Members and ensure that free access to sport continues in the digital era. Expanding onto FAST is a natural next step in that strategy”.

Eurovision Sport currently streams a broad range of international events across athletics, aquatics, cycling, football, gymnastics, winter sports and Paralympic disciplines, while also developing partnerships with national federations and broadcasters to create integrated digital experiences around live sport.

Eurovision Sport operates as part of the EBU’s wider public service media ecosystem, designed to complement rather than compete with national broadcaster coverage. The strategy enables rights holders to combine broad free-to-air reach with year-round digital engagement and extended live coverage across all sessions and disciplines.